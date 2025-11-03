If you're hunting for the best home cinema deal ahead of Black Friday, look no further than the Sony Bravia Projector 8, enjoying the greatest discount we've ever seen on this powerhouse performer.

For just £12,999 at Richer Sounds, it's still a hefty investment, but it's certainly been made far better by incredible £3000 you can save without having to do much at all.

Well, you do need to sign up to the VIP Club to get your hands on this deal, but thankfully, that's entirely free and super quick to do.

We recently gave the Sony Bravia Projector 8 a What Hi-Fi? Award for being a worthy successor to the previous Award-winning VPL-XW7000ES, delivering the ultimate home cinema performance.

It boasts exceptional contrast, sharp details, and improved HDMI 2.1 specification, as well as being a formidable and more affordable step-down alternative to the Sony Bravia Projector 9.

And what you get for your money is a blend of the picture pedigree of its predecessor alongside a handful of new impressive features and enhancements derived from its Bravia TV cousins.

More compact and lighter than its main competitors, such as the JVC DLA-NZ800, it weighs in at just 14kg (as opposed to JVC's 23kg) and measures up at 21 x 46 x 52cm.

And alongside a sleek build, you also get an incredibly functional remote that features shortcut buttons to access crucial settings such as lens adjustments and picture modes, as well as including a backlight for operating the projector in dark environments (like a home cinema room, if you're lucky enough to have one).

Feature-wise, it's packed out. Specifically, the new processor is a modified version of the Bravia XR processor found in the Award-winning Bravia 8 OLED TV and four-star Bravia 9 Mini LED TV.

And with it comes XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR Triluminous Pro, XR Clear Image and Motionflow, expanding colour volume and enhancing accuracy of the laser output.

Plus, it boasts two HDMI 2.1 sockets with support of 4K/120Hz signals with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which will appease PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and gaming PC owners who want to game on the big screen. Sony also claims an input lag of 12ms with 4K/120Hz sources.

For its pictures, our expert testers had high praise to give, stating that it "delivers excellent black levels by projector standards" as well as praising the detail levels, colour rendition and crisp and detailed resolution.

All-in-all, Sony has delivered yet another blockbuster projector worthy of your home cinema. And while it isn't cheap, a £3000 saving at Richer Sounds will surely soften the blow, as will the crisp picture with rich colours and supreme contrast you'll get to enjoy.

