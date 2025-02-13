Save £210 on Samsung's small but mighty four-star projector

Looking for a top-notch projector at a price that won't break the bank? Samsung's The Freestyle four star projector could be the one for you for £489 at Richer Sounds.

That's the VIP price, but you can get those savings by signing up for a free account in less than a minute. You even get a free pair of noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones worth £99 thrown into the deal.

We rated The Freestyle highly for its neat design and bright colourful picture. With a price drop of £210, this is certainly a deal worth your time.

Samsung The Freestyle projector was £699 now £489 at Richer Sounds (save £210)

With a cute but practical design and impressive auto keystone and focus, The Freestyle brings the fun and convenience back to home cinema. Producing bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound, this projector will elevate any film or TV show.

The Freestyle can throw up a screen size of up to 100-inches which is impressive for such a small device. With auto keystone and autofocus systems, you are guaranteed to get a fantastic picture where you place it. No need for lots of fine-tuning as this projector covers all that for you.

We thought that The Freestyle presented good-quality HD sources well, with punchy colours and good levels of brightness. It features built-in wi-fi and the Tizen-based system Samsung includes in their smart TVs, giving access to a variety of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+ and more.

Users can connect wirelessly to The Freestyle using the Samsung Smart Things platform. This (along with the optional battery, available separately) makes The Freestyle a truly cable-free video display system—something that not too many units can say.

It also features a mini-HDMI input (no mini-HDMI to HDMI adaptor included, however) and a USB-C power connection for ultimate flexibility. Pick this projector up now with £210 off at Richer Sounds.

