Do you like the sound of “class-leading audio performance and immersive picture”? If so, you should snap up the Nebula X1 projector that is currently on sale at Amazon for £1800.

When we reviewed it, the Nebula X1 impressed with its clear sound and three-dimensional picture. If you are hunting for a premium projector to supercharge your home cinema system, this discount is not to be missed.

If you'd prefer five-star quality and have no need for built-in sound, then we recommend the more affordable Epson EH-TW7000 instead. That is also much more affordable at the moment, with a current discounted price of £980 at Amazon.

Nebula X1: was £2,200 now £1,800 at Amazon More affordable projectors are available, but if you're looking for the pairing of a “vibrant and three-dimensional picture” and a “rich and clear sound”, then the Nebula X1 is a fantastic choice. Now with £400 off, it's still a lot of money but more affordable than it was.

Four stars

This four-star model is a far cry from cheaper projectors such as the Xgimi MoGo 4 and the brand's own Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air.

The triple-laser X1 projector boasts a 4K resolution and a claimed 3500 ANSI lumens of brightness, and it can supposedly project an image up to 300 inches in size.

It also offers an easy setup experience, with Nebula's AI Spatial Adaptation auto setup that includes real-time autofocus, keystone correction, ambient light adaptation, and wall colour adaptation.

For your streaming needs, the Nebula features the Google TV platform with Netflix built in. You can choose to download all the usual suspects, including Channel 4, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+, Netflix, ITVX and Amazon Prime Video. BBC iPlayer is not available, though you can at least cast it to the projector from your phone as a workaround.

But what about its picture quality? During testing, we found that the “X1’s vibrant colour presentation and depth do provide an impressively immersive experience that feels cinematic.”

One of the biggest surprises came when listening to its audio quality, as the sound is rich and full-bodied for a projector. We noted: “The Nebula X1’s audio makes it stand out from the crowd, as it is rare we have found a projector that can pack such a punch in terms of bass.”

The projector's occasional noisy picture and inconsistent motion handling held it back from receiving a five-star recommendation from us, but it still earned four stars for its overall performance.

So, if you are looking for a 4K projector with a simple setup and impressively punchy audio, the Nebula X1 could be the deal for you.

MORE:

Check out all our best projectors

Great TV deals to be had at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is offering some home cinema bargains right now