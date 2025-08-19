If you're looking for a top-notch 4K ultra-short throw projector, you would be hard pressed to find a better entry than the Hisense PL2TUK.

And, lucky for you, we have spotted a tempting deal on this model. You can pick up the Hisense PL2 for £1399 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, lopping a hefty £600 off its original price.

We were impressed by the PL2's "balanced and consistent picture" during testing, making it a worthy successor to Hisense's previous entry – the PL1.

With this £600 saving, the PL2 is an absolute bargain right now – in fact, this is one of the best projector deals on offer at the moment.

Hisense PL2 was £1999 now £1399 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision (save £600)

The PL2 is an impressive UST projector on all fronts. It serves up a five-star picture experience, upgraded specs over its predecessor, and even a solid sound performance by projector standards.

Also available at Richer Sounds

It's truly hard to fault the Hisense PL2, especially at this price. It's a feature-packed, easy-to-use projector with a cinematic picture and sound performance at its heart.

The PL2 sports Hisense's X-Fusion Laser Technology, which can output a claimed 2700 ANSI lumens – a 600 lumen increase over its Award-winning predecessor.

It can project a 4K image up to 150 inches, with support for HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

You'll find Hisense's Vidaa smart platform built in, meaning you can stream from a wide range of services directly from the device, without the need to hook up a streaming device.

However, if you do want to hook up a Blu-ray player or games console, you'll be pleased to find two HDMI sockets, though only one is HDMI 2.1, and it only supports 120Hz at 1080p.

We praised its detailed image, and especially commended its handling of dark details. Highlights also benefit from the increased brightness, and the PL2 can let loose with some vibrant and punchy colours when required.

At a whopping £600 off the usual asking price, the PL2 is a bargain piece of five-star home cinema gear, so don't miss this excellent saving at Sevenoaks.

