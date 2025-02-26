Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost

News
By
published

A pricey app allows for immersive ambient lighting

A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
(Image credit: Signify / Philips)

Philips has launched its Hue lighting ecosystem on LG's webOS platform, allowing 2024 LG TV owners to (technically) add Ambilight to their TV. The popular lighting system comes integrated into Philips TVs, however, thanks to the Hue Sync app, you can extend your picture and project corresponding lights onto the wall behind your TV if you have compatible Hue lighting modules.

While Philips offers an HDMI interface box which allows you to plug external devices into it for a synchronised lighting effect, it has some notable drawbacks. While it has recently been updated to support HDMI 2.1 features including 4K/120Hz gaming, it only activates the Hue lights if you play content from an external source.

This Hue app, which has been developed and released by Signify, works with all content, including content streamed from the TV's built-in streaming apps. The Hue Sync App supports a wide range of picture formats, including 8K and 4K resolutions, as well as HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR.

The app itself isn't new; in fact, it launched on Samsung TVs in 2023, however, this is the first time it's come to LG sets.

It's only available for the 2024 TV range for now, and support is expected for LG's 2025 lineup (including the G5 and C5 OLEDs) when that series launches later this year. There is currently no word on the app launching on older models.

Be warned, adding Hue lights to your LG TV won't be a cheap process, as the app costs a whopping €130 / $130 (around £110 / AU$215), or €3/month, with a subscription allowing access on up to three devices. Add in the cost of the pricey lighting modules, and you might want to consider opting for a Philips OLED TV instead.

MORE:

I've fallen in love with Ambilight, but only after changing this key setting

Read our full Philips OLED809 review

As well as our LG C4 OLED TV review

TOPICS
Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

Read more
Philips 65PUS9000 in living room
Meet Philips’ 2025 LED TV range – premium Mini LED, revamped Ambilight, and more
Philips OLED+950 2025 flagship
Philips 2025 OLED TV lineup: everything you need to know
Philips OLED950 on a white background with a cityscape and superhero on screen
Philips unveils its 2025 Ambilight OLED TVs with substantial brightness upgrades and AI aplenty
A Philips OLED810 TV wall-mounted in a high-end lounge. On screen is an astronaut on a planet, with Ambilight spilling the same-coloured light onto the wall behind it.
Philips’ new OLED TVs have a unique gaming feature that I’m nerdily excited about
48-inch LG C5 with a soundbar in front
Philips OLED810 vs LG C5: how do these mid-range OLED TVs compare?
Philips OLED950 hands-on at launch event
Philips has finally fixed one of my biggest problems with most flagship OLED TVs
Latest in TV & Home Cinema
A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
2 of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars have had amazing discounts: but which should you get?
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch TV
After months of searching, we have a new value-for-money Mini LED TV champion
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
Sony Bravia Projector 8 home cinema projector
Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES)
Q Acoustics 3050i
Save £650 on this five-star Q Acoustics 5.1 home cinema setup
Latest in News
A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
2 of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars have had amazing discounts: but which should you get?
Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background
Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse
JBL Flip 6
The eagerly awaited JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker leaks ahead of launch
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
Sony WF-C700N sequel leak teases improved ANC and battery, but will they get better codec support?
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now