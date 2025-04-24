One of LG's entry level OLED TVs has had its price slashed

The best OLED TVs offer excellent picture quality thanks to their pixel level light control, which lets them display perfect blacks, achieve high contrast levels, and offer wide viewing angles.

Unfortunately, all of this quality usually comes with an eye-watering price tag, though. But not any more. Thanks to a deal at the much-loved John Lewis, you can pick up the 55-inch LG B4 for only £649. That's a staggering £1050 less than its launch price only a year ago.

Note that we haven't reviewed the B4, however, based on our review of 2023's B3 OLED and the Award-winning 48-inch C4, we are happy to flag the B4 to buyers at its current price.

We can't personally confirm its performance, but LG has a consistent track record for delivering excellent picture quality and impressive features across its OLED line-up. The B4 is, on paper, no exception.

Getting the benefits of OLED, including pixel-level lighting control and supreme contrast, at this price is a rare treat.

The B4's feature set is where it truly excels, as LG gave it a major overhaul for 2024. First and foremost is the upgraded chipset, LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor to be exact, which drives a host of picture and sound-enhancing features.

This includes the ability to intelligently tweak the settings to best suit the content you're watching, as well as adapting the sound based on your environment.

Our only concern about the B4 (remember we haven't tested it) are its brightness levels, which are lower than LG's other recent OLEDs. That means it's unlikely to have the reflection handling needed for a bright room.

You will likely need to make sure you place it away from bright windows or stray reflections for the best results.

Moving back to the positives, gaming performance gets a major boost, thanks to the inclusion of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, up from two on the previous generation model.

They can all handle 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, while LG's excellent Game Optimiser feature sports a handy menu system that allows you to quickly adapt settings and see crucial information such as frame rate at a glance.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better gaming display with these credentials, alongside the built-in webOS streaming platform, HDMI eARC socket for pairing external sound systems and promised four years of software updates.

You also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, which is scarcely found in the realm of gaming monitors.

At only £649 we are happy to recommend giving this OLED TV deal a look, as a result.

MORE:

Read our full LG OLED48C4 review

As well as our LG B3 OLED review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs