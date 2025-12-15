Denon is a titan in home cinema sound, so a deal on one of its five-star products is always exciting.

However, it's particularly exciting when said product is the Denon AVC-X6800H, a five-star flagship that sits firmly in our list of the best AV receivers.

The Denon AVC-X6800H is back down to £2299 at Richer Sounds, a solid £700 off the price we tested at.

Better yet, you also get a free AudioQuest Carbon 48 HDMI 1.5m worth £229!

The AVC-X6800H is the successor to the Award-winning AVC-X6700H, but somehow Denon has managed to come up with several generational improvements.

For starters, Denon has upped the HDMI 2.1 socket count from one on the previous model to seven, making the AVC-X6800H ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

These seven HDMI outputs are capable of delivering 4K/120Hz video passthrough (and even 8K/60Hz), as well as support for VRR and ALLM.

Movie fans have not been forgotten however, with the full suite of HDR options (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG) all on board, as well as the IMAX Enhanced picture mode and even Quick Media Switching.

Music streaming options are comprehensive also, with Denon's own HEOS system, Spotify Connect and Amazon Music HD all supported.

The AVC-X6800H features support for 11.4 channels, meaning you can use this amplifier with a full 7.4.4 Dolby Atmos surround sound speaker system without the need for an external power amplifier.

And the all-important sound quality? Rich, full-bodied and with plenty of dynamic punch, as we discovered with a test playback of No Time To Die.

"As this scene transitions into a tense chase through a forest with Bond being hunted by henchmen on dirt bikes, we are treated to a seamless surround experience," our Denon AVC-X6800H review reads. "As the bikes zip by, the rattling of their engines travels organically around our seating position and towards the rear channels in a swift and consistent manner.

"There are no noticeable gaps in the sound as it makes the move from the front to surround channels, and we can practically pinpoint the sound as it shifts around our AV testing room."

Our one quibble? If money is no object, we recommend considering the Marantz Cinema 30. It's a fair bit more expensive at £3499, but our Denon AVC-X6800H vs Marantz Cinema 30 head-to-head found the Cinema 30 to be a step up in directionality and dynamics.

The Denon AVC-X6800H is still an excellent home cinema amplifier, however, backed by an intuitive user experience, solid HDMI support and an impressive sound experience. For a one-box solution to drive your Dolby Atmos home cinema speaker system, check out the AVC-X6800H for £2299 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best AV receivers

Here are 5 crucial tips to help you get the most out of your Denon AVR

And find the best surround sound systems to go with your new AVR