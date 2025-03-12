Save a whopping £200 on our favourite AVR from Sony

If a product earns both five stars in our review and is given a What Hi-Fi? Award then you know it's going to be good. That's the case for our favourite AVR, the ever-impressive Sony TA-AN1000. Thanks to a Peter Tyson deal, you can supercharge your home cinema with the TA-AN1000 for only £799.

The deal makes it £200 cheaper than the original asking price, and even though we saw it drop to £699 during Black Friday, the current deal is more than worthy of consideration. The home cinema amplifier is a gem, delivering an energetic and rich performance, with an intuitive set-up process and smooth operation.

It's a strong performer that we've endorsed time and time again, so if you're in the market for a new AVR, then this might just be the one for you.

Best Sony TA-AN1000 deal

Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £799 at Peter Tyson We absolutely love the Sony TA-AN1000. To underline this, we made it a What Hi-Fi? Awards winner in 2023 and again in 2024. Impressive, hey? If you were already considering building your own home cinema set-up but were on the fence when it comes to an AVR, then this might just be the deal to end all that doubt.



Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

The TA-AN1000 is flexible enough to work with your system, offering seven channels of power amplification that can be configured as a 7.1 set-up or 5.1.2 for Dolby Atmos.

With all channels driven, Sony claims the receiver is capable of 85W per channel, putting it on par with competition from the Denon AVC-X3800H. That receiver also currently sells for about £500 more the Sony at this price (although does have two extra channels of power amplification).

The AN1000 won't disappoint in the HDMI department either, with two HDMI outputs with eARC and six HDMI inputs. All of these HDMIs can handle VRR and ALLM, but it's worth noting that only two of the inputs (and both of the outputs) are compatible with 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz signals.

There's support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats, plus it also plays nicely with IMAX Enhanced. It's similarly generous in its audio format support, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Audio, plus there's wireless playback available via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2. Sonos users can even hook this up to their multi-room set-up, thanks to Works with Sonos compatibility.

As for its performance? In our review, we steeped high praise on it indeed, stating simply that "this amplifier ticks all our boxes".

We noted how its "crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance", and praised it for its ability to "elevate every movie and song we throw at it". Not only that, but its sleek design and good feature set ties together with its performance to make it incredibly easy to recommend.

If you’re looking to buy an amp at this level, then we had already labelled the Sony TA-AN1000 as a no-brainer – but now, with £200 off, it's nothing short of a bargain.

