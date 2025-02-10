Dune fans rejoice – the Steelbook edition of Dune: Prophecy is coming this May

Calling all Dune fans! The first season of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy is getting a 4K UHD Steelbook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. They contain all six episodes of the show, as well as over an hour of bonus content including five extended featurettes and an all-new featurette exclusive. In total, that’s 6 hours and 30 minutes of content to enjoy.

You can get your hands on the Steelbook on 12 May, and it’s available to pre-order now.

If you are unfamiliar, Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the feature film Dune, instead focusing on the creation of the ancient female organisation known as the Bene Gesserit.

Like most Steelbooks, the price is slightly eye-watering at a cost of £50 to pre-order. Its sleek design is bound to draw in Dune fans and physical media buffs alike, though.

The 4K UHD is priced at £40, and you can get the Blu-ray for £30. At the cheapest end of the scale is the DVD edition, which is going for £25.

The series has been renewed for a second season at HBO. For those who can’t wait until May to watch the first season, it is available to buy digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, and more.

