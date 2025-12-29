This deal is actually rather intriguing. The LG Xboom Go XG8T started its life at £299, but a whopping drop in price has seen it fallen to a measly £99 at Amazon, a drop of £200 which makes the burly Bluetooth speaker a third of its starting RRP. That's a pretty stunning discount whichever way you slice it.

The Go XG8T was originally a three-star product when we tested it in right at the start of 2025, yet the parameters have been shifted now that it's dropped below £100. A £99 speaker is a very different proposition to a £299 one, after all.

We wouldn't advise you against buying the LG, then, but we would remind you that there are some suitably talented alternatives around if you're willing to spend more or dig a little deeper into the market.

Best LG Bluetooth speaker deal

Also consider

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £50 JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £120 at Amazon If you're willing to spend a little more and have a smaller, but far more refined-sounding speaker, the JBL Charge 6 is an Award-winning alternative. It won't go as loud as the LG, nor will it fill the room with as much booming bass, but for refinement and musicality, not to mention a healthier feature set, it's one of the best speakers on the market.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £101 JBL Xtreme 4: was £330 now £229 at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 4 is the best 'like-for-like' alternative when compared with the LG Xboom Go XG8T. Sonically, it's far superior, and leads the charge for premium Bluetooth speakers of this type. That said, it is £130 or so more expensive, and that's quite a lot of extra cash to part with, even when on a £101 discount.

Why would we recommend the LG Xboom Go XG8T? At £299, it's a three-star candidate that we couldn't really get behind, but the goalposts shift by such a long way when it drops to £99 that we would have to reconsider that assessment.

The reason you'd buy the Xboom would be that you sought a big, burly speaker at the smallest price possible. You can't get the JBL Xtreme 4 or the Bose SoundLink Max for anywhere near £100, so the comparatively large Go XG8T does make a degree of sense if you want lots of sound for not very many pennies.

This, essentially, is what the XG8T does. To quote from our review: "A powerful party starter through and through, the amount of noise the 60-watt speaker generates, particularly at the lower end, is enough to loosen your fillings and have your downstairs neighbours ringing the council in despair".

For greatest refinement, cohesion, clarity and detail, you can either spend the same sort of money and get the lovely JBL Charge 6 (or Charge 5) but even the Charge won't go anywhere near as loud as the sturdy Xboom can manage.

If you want something that's as big, you'll have to fork out £240 for the JBL Xtreme 4 or £279 for the Bose SoundLink Max, both of which are finer speakers, yes, but at considerably higher prices.

Bear in mind that the LG isn't as impressive on the features front as the JBLs, offering up 15 hours of battery life in contention with the 28 hours maximum of the Charge 6 and the 24 hours of the JBL Xtreme 4. The likes of Auracast and AI Sound Boost, further, are only found on the JBLs.

While we would usually stray away from three-star recommendations, the LG Xboom XG8T fills enough of a niche to make it worth investigating. Amazon is the place to be if you're interested in saving a mighty £200.

