Didn't manage to get all your holiday shopping done in the Black Friday sales? Fear not, this deal proves the best discounts don't always come when the BF bell rings.

Right now, the JBL Flip 7 is down to just £79 at Smart Home Sounds. That's a massive £50 saving and the lowest price we have seen it!

It hit £80 earlier this year, but we'll take an extra £1 off any day of the week – especially around the holidays.

So, whether for yourself or for a perfect holiday gift, this refined, portable and well-priced speaker is a wonderfully affordable pick – the offer is for Black and Blue finishes only.

In our full JBL Flip 7 review, our expert testers felt inclined to shout: “Flippin' heck, JBL has done it again.”

And it most certainly has, with this five-star follow up to the previously excellent JBL Flip 6 offering new levels of clarity and insight and a few welcome improvements in the speaker's usability and portability credentials.

While not breaking the mould on design, opting for a similar burrito-shaped look and rugged design, there's an upgrade on the previous water- and dustproof IP67 certification to an IP68 rating.

And the Flip 7 switches up the previous built-in adjustable carry loop for a choice of either a small fabric finger loop or a carabiner hook for clipping the speaker onto the likes of bags, branches, or anything that will hold its weight – a svelte 560g.

The Flip 7 is packed with great features. There's Auracast functionality – that's the new sharing technology that lets you pair up two Flip 7s in stereo or hook up multiple Auracast-compatible units via the JBL Portable app.

It also features wired listening for the first time, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio playback from music streaming services via USB-C.

There's also additional battery life with the Flip 7 performing for longer than ever – 14 hours on a single charge, plus an extra two hours with the Playtime Boost feature.

But how does it sound? Well, very impressive for its size, which led our expert testers to say: “No matter the track, the Flip 7 is capable of putting you in the picture. Detail levels are strong for a unit of this size as instruments enjoy more bite and body this time around, with music benefitting from a layered, uncluttered soundscape that sounds composed and capable without losing out on a feeling of fun.”

And what's really bonkers is that with the JBL Flip 7 dropping to just £79 at Smart Home Sounds, it is, for now, sitting at a similar price to the JBL Flip 6. It's a Christmas miracle!

