Of course you're tempted by the JBL Flip 7. It's an improvement on its predecessor in every way, has bagged a five-star review and a What Hi-Fi? Award, plus it's the newest, shiniest speaker in the Flip line. Black Friday discounts, here we come...

I understand the enthusiasm, but is there a better deal out there? The JBL Flip 6 may be older, but the discounts we're seeing at the moment are outstanding, with the older model falling from £130 to just £72 at Amazon right now. That's nearly half price!

Five stars JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £72 at Amazon (save £58)

The JBL Flip 6 is a five-star wireless speaker that boasts punchy bass for its size, a useful equaliser feature, and improved clarity and sonic precision. The JBL Flip 7 is tempting, but we've never experienced a price this low on the Flip 6, and while it's only a single given finish, who doesn't love an camo speaker?

Available in black for £89 at Richer Sounds

Yes, the JBL Flip 7 is the newer gen model, and it's unquestionably a better speaker than the Flip 6. It sounds better, its more robust and hardwearing, it comes with more carry accessories, it has an expanded feature set thanks to Auracast and a boosted battery life, and it has the added value of simply being the newer product. Plus, Black Friday could drop it to the lowest price we've yet seen...

That all said, The Flip 6 is still a stellar five-star speaker in its own right, based on our comparative testing, and what gives it true appeal is how well-priced it now is. This is a speaker that cost £130 when it arrived, and has fallen roughly half of that figure in just a few years. That is outstanding sound-per-pound value.

As we wrote in our review of the JBL Flip 6: "The sonic upgrades in terms of clarity and breadth across the frequencies are easy to spot, and if you want more from the midrange and less from the treble, say, you can tweak it in the app. For a nominal price hike over the launch price of the Flip 5, there’s certainly more detail here, too."

We've since praised the Flip 6 time and time again for its improvements and, let's not forget, we said we loved the Flip 6 for its outdoor ability and that is thanks to its impressive dust- and waterproof IP67 rating. Trust me, it's a very good speaker.

For fans of fine-tuning, there's the matching app that'll let you tweak from the mid range to the treble with ease, plus a solid 12 hours of battery life.

With Black Friday fast approaching, you might be better off shooting for the older JBL Flip. I'd recommend holding fire until the week of Black Friday and then seeing how low the Flip 6 and Flip 7 drop – then you'll be in a great position to make a saving and get the speaker you want.

