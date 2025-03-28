Sonos slashes a hefty £90 off its bold-sounding, feature-laden Move 2 wireless speaker

The Spring sales are a time to treat yourself. Maybe you could buy a nice pair of wireless earbuds for working out in, or you could get a new set of floorstanding speakers to take your hi-fi setup to the next level. Or just forget investing in tech altogether and get yourself a brand new puppy to play with.

We're being silly about the puppy, of course (it's always best to adopt if you can), but there's certainly a lot of tech currently discounted thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, but rival retailers are getting in on the act. Peter Tyson is matching Amazon step-for-step in some areas, dropping the very appealing Sonos Move 2 wireless speaker from £449 to £359.

A £90 discount at Peter Tyson? That's worth looking into...

Best Sonos Move 2 wireless speaker deal

Sonos Move 2 was £449 now £359 at Peter Tyson (save £90)

The Sonos Move 2 has a lot going for it. We initially branded the refined wireless speaker as too expensive when it landed in late 2023, but that's far less of an issue now that it's nearly £100 off. £359? That's a price we can live with.

Deal available in Black or White colourways

The Sonos Move 2 is not a portable speaker in the purest sense of the word. It's not portable in the same way that the Sonos Roam is, say, or even the JBL Charge 5 or Xtreme 4. It's a big, chunky block of a speaker that's designed to be carried to a given destination and then set down for a good while – rooms in your house, the decking in your back garden, those sorts of places.

That, naturally, gives you a bigger, bolder sound. The Sonos Move 2 is immensely competent in the way that it handles music, with more clarity, detail and agility than its predecessor. Rooms are filled with ease by its sound which, if you were planning on taking it out to the back yard, has enough punch and power to carry outdoors.

This is a big speaker that goes big on features. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0 you can play music wirelessly using Apple AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi 6, all assisted by a simple setup and pleasing ease of use. Plus, you'll get 24 hours of battery life, stereo pairing, voice control from Sonos and Amazon Alexa, as well as easily manageable multi-room capabilities.

Over wi-fi there’s support for streaming in up to 24-bit/48kHz quality if you’re an Amazon Music Unlimited or Qobuz subscriber. If you prefer wired, you can connect external audio sources into the Move 2’s USB-C connection, although bear in mind you’ll need a specific and separate line-in adapter from Sonos to use this input.

The Sonos Move 2 sits in a niche corner of the market, but it fulfils its role admirably thanks to its solid sound, nice build and excellent array of features. Discover it at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

When do wireless speakers stop making sense? I believe one crucial sound element determines their ceiling

Amazon Spring Deal Days: the best TV, hi-fi, home cinema and audio deals

These are our top picks as the best wireless speakers