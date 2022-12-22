New filing suggests Sonos is adding WiFi 6 support to its next wireless speakers

Sonos' rumoured Optimo speakers are still somewhat of a mystery, with no official details or confirmation from the audio brand themselves - however that's not stopped speculation arising via leaks, patents and trademark filings. We touched upon Optimo earlier this year but haven't heard much since... until now. The latest from these speculative speakers is that they will apparently include Wi-Fi 6, a first for Sonos.

According to Zatz Not Funny (opens in new tab) (via The Verge (opens in new tab)) a new FCC filing provides a fresh look at the rumoured Sonos devices. The S39, a supposed successor to the Sonos One, and the S41, a possible sequel to the Sonos Five, will reportedly offer more connectivity than any other Sonos speakers that came before them. This includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE and even a wired line-in connection via the medium of USB-C, another rarity on Sonos speakers.

Wi-Fi 6 is the main headline here, however, as Sonos' multiroom platform could see a serious upgrade with this new addition. Wi-Fi 6 could improve the stability of wireless streaming, especially across a multi-speaker setup - which sounds ideal for Sonos' lauded multi-room capabilities.

These new Sonos wireless speakers are shaping up to be a pretty significant upgrade to the company's lineup, so we're intrigued as to what they have to offer.

