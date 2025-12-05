If you were to ask us to recommend the best Bluetooth speaker, we would – of course – suggest What Hi-Fi?'s Product of the Year for 2025, the JBL Charge 6. It's powerful, portable, and punchy. A fantastic all-rounder. And if you want one, you can get it at Amazon for £123.

It's a great price, but it's not as great as the price of the JBL Charge 5, which is currently on sale at Amazon for just £90. Despite being superseded, this is still a seriously good speaker that won't disappoint.

The only problem, for me at least, is that this price is only for the camo finish. Fear not: more popular finishes are available for just a few pounds more.

Today's best JBL Charge 5 deal

JBL Charge 5: was £160 now £90 at Amazon We're big fans of this rugged, portable and no-nonsense speaker. Despite being superseded by the Charge 6, the predecessor still delivers clear and detailed sound, a wide soundstage and impressive dustproofing. All this makes for an excellent model that has been hard to beat (until it beat itself with the JBL Charge 6). What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

We have been recommending the JBL Charge 5 for a long time. The only reason we've been a touch quieter of late is because the five-star Charge 6 has made a spectacular arrival.

The Charge 5 is still a superb wireless Bluetooth speaker, though, boasting a build that is perfect for using outside and in. Its IP67 rating means it can tackle rugged conditions and stand up to being immersed in water and covered in dust.

This speaker is dedicated to bringing you tunes all day long with a seriously impressive 20 hours of playback from a single charge. And the JBL PartyBoost button means you can link up to 100 other PartyBoost-enabled speakers, including the five-star Flip 6, and you have the chance to link two Charge 5s in stereo mode. With this deal, you're almost getting two for the price of one anyway.

We praise the Charge 5's sound in our full review: "Vocals are also more energised and feel well-placed in what is an expansive mix for a portable speaker of this size," we say, as well as noting that the "Charge 5 is capable of delicacy and nuance as well as oomph and bass clout."

With all things considered, this What Hi-Fi? Award winner seriously impressed at full price – and now it's just £90 at Amazon. Grab it while you can.

