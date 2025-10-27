The five-star JBL Flip 7 is our favourite portable Bluetooth speaker at under £150 and it seems you don't have to wait for the Black Friday sales to secure it at an excellent price.

It's available right now for just £109 at Richer Sounds – the lowest price we've seen.

The five-star JBL Flip 7 is one of our What Hi-Fi? Award winners for 2025, and it's the best Flip that JBL has ever made.

It's a big step forward for the seventh-generation model, with advances in usability, build and sound quality.

With its rugged design and portable credentials, it's still more than able to provide clear, precise and enjoyable sound.

There's a healthy 14 hours of battery life available on a single charge, ramped up with an extra two with Playtime Boost.

It also has an IP68 rating, which means it's dust-proof and waterproof against prolonged submersion in fresh water, improving upon the Flip 6's IP67 certification.

The Flip 7 also goes big on features. Firstly, it offers Auracast functionality, the new sharing technology which lets you pair two Flip 7s together in stereo or hook up multiple units via the JBL Portable app.

There's also wired listening for the first time, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio playback via a USB-C cable.

Sonically, it's the best Flip we've ever heard. It's bassier than before, with a smoother, more refined profile than the more hard-edged Flip 6.

In our full five-star review, we said: "JBL has tweaked the Flip 7’s sound while adding a pleasing host of new features, performance benefits and improvements to its build and design, making for what now feels like the most well-rounded Flip ever."

And while we praised it for its reasonable price, it's now even more affordable, at just £109 via Richer Sounds.

