Audio Pro's Award-winning wireless speaker – with HDMI ARC and AirPlay 2 – drops by almost £100

No matter who you are, this is a deal you won't want to miss. You may think you're not in the market for a wireless speaker, but when it's as versatile, talented and flexible as the Award-winning Audio Pro C20, you owe it to yourself to investigate.

The C20 started life at £450, but its first major deal takes that figure down to £359 at Richer Sounds, a discount of £91 on any of the three colourways you might care to pick. We've seen the C20 drop before during Prime Day and Black Friday, but only by around £50, so this is the biggest deal yet for an unbelievably talented performer.

Best Audio Pro C20 wireless speaker deal

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Audio Pro C20 was £450 now £359 at Richer Sounds (save £91)

Being a speaker is just one of the many, many things the superb Audio Pro C20 can do. Wireless streaming, AirPlay 2, a built-in phono stage, HDMI connectivity, Google Cast, optical, RCA line in, a sub out, the list just goes on and on. Oh, and it sounds stunning, too, with space, detail and spirit aplenty.

Like tomato ketchup or your favourite pair of black jeans, the Audio Pro C20 is stunningly versatile. It can cope in almost any situation and be put up to practically any task, boasting a superb range of connectivity options alongside a raft of features and so many use cases that you could go a very long time before you had to buy another piece of hi-fi kit again.

Want a makeshift soundbar? The C20 has an HDMI ARC for connecting to your TV and a sub-out for adding a subwoofer into the mix. Need to get your vinyl firing? The C20 comes equipped with a moving-magnet phono stage for your turntable. An optical input takes care of digital sources, while an RCA line-in can handle both video and audio signals. You can use the C20 as a standalone wireless speaker (and a very good one, at that), with AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and even Audio Pro multi-room making wireless streaming an absolute breeze.

Best of all, it has the sonic capabilities to match its superb versatility. As we made clear in our review, the Audio Pro packs your music "with detail and texture", with an authentic bass that "sounds natural and rounded rather than bloated or overpowering". To its credit, the C20 "avoids ever sounding separated or detached, creating a cohesive and together sound, no matter how busy things get in a mix." Cracking stuff.

This C20 deal has us excited, as it's one of the first drops we have witnessed on one of our favourite speakers of the year so far. Head over to Richer Sounds if you're interested.

