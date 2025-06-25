If you're in the market for a wireless speaker, this is a deal you really don't want to miss. The versatile, talented and Award-winning Audio Pro C20 has seen its price slashed, and take it from me, you owe it to yourself to investigate.

The C20 started life at £450, but a major drop takes that figure down to £359 at Currys, a discount of £91 for one of the major players on our list of the best wireless speakers. Prime Day could see that figure fall even further, so you could hold out for a better deal, or seize the day and walk away with a very special speaker at a very fine price.

Best Audio Pro C20 wireless speaker deal

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Audio Pro C20 was £450 now £359 at Currys (save £91)

Being a speaker is just one of the many, many things the superb Audio Pro C20 can do. Wireless streaming, AirPlay 2, a built-in phono stage, HDMI connectivity, Google Cast, optical, RCA line in, a sub out, the list just goes on and on. Oh, and it sounds stunning, too, with space, detail and spirit aplenty.

Like tomato ketchup or your favourite pair of black jeans, the Audio Pro C20 is stunningly versatile. It can cope in almost any situation and be put up to practically any task, boasting a superb range of connectivity options alongside a raft of features and so many use cases that you could go a very long time before you had to buy another piece of hi-fi kit again.

Want a makeshift soundbar? The C20 has an HDMI ARC for connecting to your TV, as well as a sub-out for adding a subwoofer to your setup. Want to get your vinyl spinning? The C20 comes equipped with a moving-magnet phono stage for your turntable. An optical input takes care of digital sources, while an RCA line-in can handle both video and audio signals.

You can use the C20 as a standalone wireless speaker (and a very good one, at that), with AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and even Audio Pro multi-room, making wireless streaming an absolute breeze no matter your chosen platform.

Best of all, it has the sonic capabilities to match its exceptional versatility. As we made clear in our review, the Audio Pro packs your music "with detail and texture", with an authentic bass that "sounds natural and rounded rather than bloated or overpowering".

To its credit, the C20 "avoids ever sounding separated or detached, creating a cohesive and together sound, no matter how busy things get in a mix." I've heard it for myself, and let me tell you, everything about the C20's sonic performance is deeply impressive.

This deal, then, is one I'd urge you to take advantage of. Get ahead of Prime Day and head over to Currys if you want to beat the virtual crowds to a stellar bargain.

