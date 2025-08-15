When we first got our hands on the Q Acoustics 5040, they were priced at £999. We felt this was a good price for a set of speakers that deliver a superbly insightful and entertaining performance.

Since then, the floorstanders have received numerous discounts but only to as low as £789. That's why we're so glad to be able to let you know that they've dropped even further, this time to £739 at Sevenoaks (and Peter Tyson).

If you take advantage of this deal, you'll be buying some of the best floorstanding speakers on the market right now. We gave them a full five stars and even crowned them the 'best floorstanding speaker £500-£1500' at our 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards. Get them for under £750 while you still can.

Best Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers deal

Q Acoustics 5040: was £999 now £739 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision In June we saw these super speakers drop to £789, and now Sevenoaks has dropped them a further £50. That not only brings them to a record low price but also creates a seriously tempting offer. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. Five stars.

What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

If you're searching for a sub-£1000 pair of floorstanders that don't take up loads of space but deliver the sonic goods, this is the place to start.

At a technical level, the unassumingly compact 5040 employ Q Acoustics' standard twin mid/bass driver with a tweeter in the middle.

The 5040's mid/bass drivers, use Q Acoustics' new 'Continuous Curved Cone', designed to balance the benefits of a standard conical cone and a traditional flared shape.

When it comes to audio quality, the results are excellent for set this price. A fact demonstrated by our Q Acoustics 5040 review where our experts reported:

"The Q Acoustics 5040 are even-handed performers that simply step out of the way of the music and let it shine. When partnered with care they deliver a wonderfully expressive and insightful performance that’s class-leading at this level."

We can also confirm they are nicely made speakers with a pleasingly unobtrusive aesthetic that will fit into most lounges.

Our only word of caution is that they do need a little care with partnering, as their front-footed nature means you will want an amp or source that isn't too overenthusiastic. "Partner them with refined electronics and you won’t go far wrong," to quote our review.

This is one of the best hi-fi speaker deals we've seen in 2025 so far, and at £739 at Sevenoaks, we think it's going to take some beating.

