Italian speaker brand Sonus Faber has revealed the Amati Supreme, a new pair of high-end floorstanders representing a "new expression of acoustic innovation and timeless design".

Drawing on inspiration and design technology from the brand's flagship six-figure Suprema speaker system, the new towers tease "exceptional performance" in a "beautifully compact" floorstanding speaker.

The 4.5-way floorstanders inherit the same 'Voice of Sonus Faber' ('VOS') diamond-shaped tweeter/mid-driver module as found in the flagship Suprema model, as well as the same transducers.

The new Amati Supreme floorstanders house a 38mm silk dome tweeter alongside a 20mm super tweeter, which combine for "exceptional high-frequency clarity". The brand's signature 16.5cm Camelia driver, meanwhile, handles the mid-range and lower frequencies to deliver "outstanding control and articulation", while dual 22cm woofers take care of the bass.

The drive units themselves are mounted on a machined aluminium flange enclosed in a cork structure, designed to optimise airflow and offer a better frequency response.

(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

The Amati Supreme also feature the same dual mono, fully balanced crossover network as found in Sonus Faber's Suprema design, striving for "seamless integration" and "perfect synchronicity among all drivers".

According to Livio Cucuzza, Sonus Faber's Chief Design Officer, the Amati Supreme represents "the embodiment of our belief that design and sound are inseparable. Every element was chosen not only to shape how the speaker sounds, but to ensure it’s every bit as beautiful to see as it is to hear. It is our most complete expression of craftsmanship, innovation and Italian artistry to date.”

The Sonus Faber Amati Supreme floorstanders are available in two matte metal finishes – Sabbia Oro (gold) and Terra Rossa (red) – priced at a mind-melting £75,000 / $78,000 / €78,000 per pair.

When you consider that the flagship reference Suprema system would set you back £695,000 / $750,000, some might consider that to be a relative bargain...

