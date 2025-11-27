I've been reviewing hi-fi for over a decade, and these are the budget bookshelf speakers I'd recommend to anyone

Spanning two decades, these Diamond speakers still sparkle

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 stereo speakers in walnut veneer finish on a wooden rack
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Wharfedale's Diamond series is one of the most successful and celebrated speaker ranges in hi-fi history, with these small and affordable bookshelf speakers offering far more weight, musicality and finesse than their petite dimensions or lowly price tags would indicate.

They're one of our favourite budget speakers to recommend, with our newest hi-fi staff writer, James Cook, even owning a pair of the 2014-era Diamond 220s, which he highly recommends to anyone on a tight budget looking for good speakers.

Yes, the newer 12.1 model will deliver better details, dynamics and low-end precision across the board, but the ones of an older vintage are still enjoyable and entertaining – for small budget speakers, they retain their likeable sonic characteristic and well-judged balance.

So if you can only spend £99 on your new speakers, don't be afraid to pick up an older model; if you can spend a little more, look at fresher models and you'll find even more to love.

The 4 best Wharfedale Diamond speaker deals

Hisense U8N 65-inch
2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Save £70
Wharfedale Diamond 12.1: was £249 now £179 at Richer Sounds

These recent Award-winning Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 speakers are hugely impressive for their budget price point. They are engaging, refined and full-bodied speakers that work well with price-compatible electronics, and deserve a place high on your shortlist. This £70 saving is across all finishes. It's the 'priciest' Diamond speaker in this list, but it's also the biggest saving overall.

Deal also available at Peter Tyson

View Deal
Wharfedale Diamond 220
2014 What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Save £30
Wharfedale Diamond 220: was £199 now £169 at Richer Sounds

The older Wharfedale Diamond 220 are only a tenner cheaper, and we think they perform far better than you’d expect from speakers at this price point. They’re expressive, well-balanced, and offer plenty of low-end punch, while they’re also neatly finished. Sign up to Richer Sound’s VIP Club and get a great deal on a solid set of old-but-still-gold standmounts.

Deal also available at Amazon

View Deal
Wharfedale Diamond 9.1
2005 What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Save £21
Wharfedale Diamond 9.1: was £150 now £129 at Amazon

These are over 20 years old and former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speakers as well, but we still wouldn't hesitate to recommend them if you can't stretch another £40-£50 for the newer models above. We were big fans of their "near-perfect" driver integration, superb delivery, impressive amounts of detail, and excellent balance for the money.

View Deal
Wharfedale Diamond 9.0
Save £20
Wharfedale Diamond 9.0: was £119 now £99 at Richer Sounds

At just £99 a pair, these mini speakers are great bang for buck. We never officially reviewed this particular model from 2003, but the superb 9.1 spawned from them, and they are ideal for small spaces or microsystems. As with all Diamonds, their punchy presentation belies their compact dimensions and modest price tag. If you really can't spend over £100 on new speakers, these are the ones to get.

This £99 deal is applied at checkout.

View Deal

