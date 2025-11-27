Wharfedale's Diamond series is one of the most successful and celebrated speaker ranges in hi-fi history, with these small and affordable bookshelf speakers offering far more weight, musicality and finesse than their petite dimensions or lowly price tags would indicate.

They're one of our favourite budget speakers to recommend, with our newest hi-fi staff writer, James Cook, even owning a pair of the 2014-era Diamond 220s, which he highly recommends to anyone on a tight budget looking for good speakers.

The very first Wharefale Diamond speakers launched in 1982, and it speaks volumes about their continued success that there are four pairs of Diamond speakers from three generations and spanning two decades that I'll be recommending here, including the Diamond 9.1 (from 2004), the Diamond 220 (from 2014) and the most recent Diamond 12.1 (from 2020) speakers. Not only did these models get five-star ratings when we reviewed them, but they're all recipients of our prestigious What Hi-Fi? Award, too.

More pertinently, I spotted that all these speakers are enjoying great discounts thanks to Black Friday right now, but which one is the best for you? The deals span from £99 to £179, some with only a tenner or so between them – but is buying a 22-year-old model a savvy decision over a five-year-old model? I asked our long-serving technical editor, Ketan Bharadia, who was present for all of these reviews, and he said you really can't go wrong with whichever Diamond model you choose here – it just depends on the price you're happy to pay, and if it suits your system and space.

Yes, the newer 12.1 model will deliver better details, dynamics and low-end precision across the board, but the ones of an older vintage are still enjoyable and entertaining – for small budget speakers, they retain their likeable sonic characteristic and well-judged balance.

So if you can only spend £99 on your new speakers, don't be afraid to pick up an older model; if you can spend a little more, look at fresher models and you'll find even more to love.

The 4 best Wharfedale Diamond speaker deals

2014 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £30 Wharfedale Diamond 220: was £199 now £169 at Richer Sounds The older Wharfedale Diamond 220 are only a tenner cheaper, and we think they perform far better than you’d expect from speakers at this price point. They’re expressive, well-balanced, and offer plenty of low-end punch, while they’re also neatly finished. Sign up to Richer Sound’s VIP Club and get a great deal on a solid set of old-but-still-gold standmounts. Deal also available at Amazon

2005 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £21 Wharfedale Diamond 9.1: was £150 now £129 at Amazon These are over 20 years old and former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speakers as well, but we still wouldn't hesitate to recommend them if you can't stretch another £40-£50 for the newer models above. We were big fans of their "near-perfect" driver integration, superb delivery, impressive amounts of detail, and excellent balance for the money.

Save £20 Wharfedale Diamond 9.0: was £119 now £99 at Richer Sounds At just £99 a pair, these mini speakers are great bang for buck. We never officially reviewed this particular model from 2003, but the superb 9.1 spawned from them, and they are ideal for small spaces or microsystems. As with all Diamonds, their punchy presentation belies their compact dimensions and modest price tag. If you really can't spend over £100 on new speakers, these are the ones to get. This £99 deal is applied at checkout.

MORE:

Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more

This budget-friendly, compact music streamer is £50 off in this blockbuster Black Friday deal

The stunning Arcam A5's price plummets to £499, and it's the hi-fi bargain I'm recommending to everyone