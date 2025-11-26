This really is a tremendous hi-fi amplifier deal. The Arcam A5 is one of the best budget amplifiers we've ever tested, winning multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards and wowing us with its exceptionally musical, engaging sonic performance.

We've admired the A5 for years, and now that it's plummeted to a new low of £499 at Richer Sounds (down from £749), we can only recommend it more wholeheartedly than ever.

There must be a catch? Well, not really. There's a small caveat, which is that the new Arcam A5+ has replaced the standard model, so it's clear that retailers are clearing out the last stock before the standard A5 rides off to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

That doesn't take the shine off this stunning deal. The A5 is still a superb amplifier, and at this price, you really can't lose. In fact, the only way you're going to look silly is if stocks run dry and you're left ruing the day you missed out on a £250 saving.

The Arcam A5 is a bit of a legend in hi-fi circles. Acting as the most affordable entry-point into Arcam's Radia series of stereo amplifiers, it's long been our go-to recommendation for anyone looking for a very fine piece of hi-fi equipment at a reasonably affordable price.

You can go cheaper, of course, but at its original RRP, the A5 was incredibly tough to beat.

The A5 is an admirably made product, boasting a sturdy aluminium case and a smart, clean finish. The two front panel control dials are nicely weighted and spin smoothly, and while we're less taken with the slightly frosted front panel display's lack of crispness, it can't come close to tempering our affections for Arcam's mighty amplifier.

If digital inputs are your thing then you have a pair of coaxial inputs and a single optical input, all capable of accepting music streams of up to 24-bit/192kHz thanks to an ESS ES9018 DAC chip. There's also a 3.5mm headphone input for private listening if you don't want to disturb the neighbours.

Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive is on the menu, and there's a big bonus in the implementation as it not only allows the A5 integrated to accept a signal but also lets it send the sound out to a Bluetooth-enabled speaker or headphones. That's never a guarantee at this level or with a product of this type.

While the A5+ has taken things to another level, it's done so by subtly tweaking and building upon the legacy laid down by the standard A5. The A5+ added a few stained glass windows and some freshly polished pews to the church Arcam had constructed with the A5, but the original was the one which provided the essential bricks and mortar (and a lot else besides).

Sonically, the A5 is a marvel. To steal from our review: "This is a superbly rounded performer that simply gets on with the job of playing music without intruding on the experience. Partner it with suitably capable sources and speakers, and it will invariably deliver musical and enjoyable results".

No matter what you play, it's incredibly tough to catch the Arcam out, and even harder to resist its musical, articulate charms.

This really is an absolutely belting deal, and proof that sometimes it's worth sniffing around for older products if you want the finest value for Black Friday. Check it out at Richer Sounds before it's gone forever.

