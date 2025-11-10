The best floorstanding speakers supercharge any hi-fi system and are by far the best product for delivering big, room-filling sound. If you have the space to place them, then you won't regret the sound they produce.

One of our absolute favourite pairs is the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 towers, which we rated a full five stars and crowned What Hi-Fi? Awards winners in 2022.

If that sounds good to you, you'll be glad to find out that you can save a whopping £500 on the pair of speakers. That means they've dropped to just £699 at Peter Tyson. With that kind of saving, I wouldn't be waiting around to see if they drop any further on Black Friday.

Best Wharfedale Evo 4.4 speaker deal

Save £500 Wharfedale Evo 4.4: was £1,199 now £699 at Peter Tyson These speakers perfectly blend excitement and rhythmic drive as well as a great deal of subtlety. They're not the smallest floorstanders around, so you'll want to make sure you have space before buying them. But if you do, you will not be disappointed. Five-star performers with a whopping £500 off. Do you need any more convincing that this is one heck of a deal?

In our Wharfedale Evo 4.4 review, we loved their "large-scale sound", which we described as "impressively articulate".

These Wharfedales are large, hefty floorstanders (they stand 106cm tall and use twin 15cm bass drivers after all), so you’ll need plenty of space to let them breathe, but when you do, their exciting-yet-subtle sound will provide hours of entertainment.

Unsurprisingly, the Evo 4.4's delivery is large-scale and authoritative, with the speakers showcasing impressive high- and low-level dynamic clout.

Leading and trailing edges to notes are well-defined, while the Wharfedales also uncover an excellent amount of detail. In our review, we highlighted “the combination of the AMT tweeter and dome midrange delivers much in the way of resolution and transparency”.

As you'd expect from Wharfedale speakers at this level, the standard of build and finish is extremely high, whether we're referring to the speaker cabinets, terminals or drive units.

We'd suggest partnering the Wharfedales with a quality stereo amplifier, of course – something like the Rega Elex-R would be a good starting point – and you'll have these speakers singing in no time.

They should be easy to drive, so it's the quality of amplification that we think is going to make the biggest difference here, not the amount of power on tap.

At this discounted price of £699 at Peter Tyson, we think they could be just the ticket if you have enough space and crave a large-scale sound with plenty of authority.

