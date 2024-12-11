You can still get our one of our editor’s favourite 5-star OLED TVs heavily discounted

Looking for a fantastic OLED TV over the holidays, but not keen on paying full price? Then we’d strongly recommend checking out the current discount running on the Panasonic Z95A.

You can currently buy the 65-inch Panasonic Z95A for £2799 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Peter Tyson, John Lewis and Currys. That’s a £1100 discount on its £3899 launch price and the best we’ve seen since Black Friday, when it briefly dropped to £2599.

Panasonic 65-inch Z95A: was £3,899 now £2,799 at Sevenoaks The Panasonic Z95A has a lot going for it. The display is incredibly bright, it provides a natural and authentic picture, and the advanced Dolby Atmos speaker system sounds much better than the vast majority of TVs. The Fire TV operating system is also super-simple to use and packed with streaming apps.

Five stars.

The Panasonic Z95A is the Japanese home cinema heavyweight’s current flagship OLED TV, and based on our testing, a fantastic option for any serious movie fan.

The Z95A is packed with cutting edge features, chief of which is the inclusion of brightness boosting micro lens array (MLA) panel technology. This is an award-winning technology that lets the Z95A go significantly brighter than a traditional OLED, letting HDR content in particular sparkle.

What makes the TV special, and one of our editors’ favourites, is the Z95A’s ability to successfully leverage MLA’s added brightness, without sacrificing other parts of the picture. The Z95A retains Panasonic’s “as the director intended” focus. This means skin tones in particular hold a warmth and realism lost on many of the competing flagship OLEDs we tested it against.

We said as much in our Panasonic Z95A review, where our testers reported:

“The Panasonic Z95A is a fantastic TV and a great showcase of how brightness-boosting MLA technology can be used to enhance picture quality. Thanks to Panasonic’s continued focus on delivering an authentic, controlled and balanced picture, the set uses the added brightness in a way that truly improves rather than distracts from what’s happening on screen.”

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our only word of warning is that, despite having a Technics-tuned speakerbar at its bottom, the Z95A’s sound system still can’t match a decent soundbar’s performance. So you’ll want to invest in a decent soundbar or speaker package if you want to do true justice to its stellar picture.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve tested

We rate the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Our picks of the best 65-inch TVs