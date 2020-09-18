Xbox Series X pre-orders detailed: dates, times and retailers for all territories

Microsoft recently confirmed the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles' release date (10th November) and price (£449/$499 and £249/$299 respectively), with pre-orders beginning on Tuesday 22nd September – next week!

So that Xbox fans can start planning their pre-order – or indeed pre-orders – the company has now detailed the time for different territories.

The two new Xbox consoles will be available in 37 countries on November 10th, and 41 countries by "this holiday". These are the Xbox Series X pre-order start times and participating retailers for the following countries:

United States – 22nd September 8AM PT: Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers.

Canada – 22nd September 8AM PT: Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers.

UK – 22nd September 8AM BST: Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers.

Australia – 22nd September 8AM AEST: Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers.

New Zealand – 22nd September 8AM NZST: Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers.

European, Middle East and African territories – 9AM CEST: Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers.

Meanwhile, the PS5 pre-orders are now live, with global release dates 12th and 19th November.

Naturally, Microsoft has also detailed the availability of its Xbox All Access subscription service, which is already established in the US but due to roll out to 12 other countries, including the UK and Australia, from 22nd September.

Xbox All Access allows you to get one of the next-gen Xbox consoles plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which offers over 100 high-quality games and, soon, an EA Play membership) from $24.99 a month for 24 months – and no upfront cost.

This payment plan become available in the United States at 8AM PT from Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart; Australia at 8AM AEST from Telstra; New Zealand at 8AM NZST from Spark; UK at 8AM BST from GAME and Smyths Toys; Denmark at 9AM CEST from Elgiganten; Finland at 9AM CEST from Gigantti; Norway at 9AM CEST from Elkjøp; and Sweden at 9AM CEST from Elgiganten.

Xbox All Access availability for Canada, France, Poland and South Korea will follow, sometime before the consoles launch on 10th November.

