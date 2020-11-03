Xbox Series X and Series S will launch with Apple TV app, Netflix and Disney+

The PS5 isn't the only next-gen console to launch with the Apple TV app on board – Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S will as well. Microsoft made the announcement in a blog post.

The Apple TV app gives you access to Apple TV+, Apple's Netflix-rivalling subscription service, as well as a huge library of pay-as-you-go movies, many in 4K and HDR. In fact, it's this on-demand library that's arguably the best thing about the Apple TV app: Apple TV+ boasts some good content (we're particularly keen on For All Mankind, but there isn't really enough of it.

Apple TV started life only on Apple devices, but has since expanded to smart TVs from Sony, LG and Samsung, streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and now games consoles.

As well as Apple TV, the consoles will launch with all the streaming apps currently available on the Xbox One consoles. These include (but aren't limited to):

Netflix

Disney+

HBO Max

Spotify

YouTube

YouTube TV

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

NBC Peacock

Vudu

FandangoNow

Twitch

Sky Go

Now TV

Sky Ticket

Microsoft also confirmed that the Xbox Series X/S will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Vudu.

Finding something to watch should be easier than ever too, as Microsoft has made the Microsoft Store twice as fast as before. And it's introduced a new Entertainment block for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S that showcases the latest content in movies, TV, and music across popular entertainment apps.

The Xbox Series X and S launch on 10th November – that's a week today. With both them and the new PS5s toting all the major streaming services, the next-gen console war is as much about watching and listening as it is about playing. We can't wait for it to get started...

