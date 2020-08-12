Xbox Series X release date confirmed for November; Halo Infinite delayed to 2021

Microsoft has announced launch timings for its highly anticipated next-generation console and headline game. The Xbox Series X will be released in November, while Halo Infinite has been delayed until next year.

The Xbox Series X specific release date hasn't yet been set, but 'November' is certainly a narrower window than the more vague 'Holiday 2020' timeframe that'd been known up until now. Microsoft still hasn't acknowledged the existence of a lower-priced console, the Xbox Series S, despite it being all but confirmed by a controller packaging leak, however it should launch alongside the Xbox Series X, in time for Christmas.

As for Halo Infinite, Chris Lee, the studio head of the game at 343 Industries, said his team has made the "difficult decision" to delay the release until 2021 to ensure they have "adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision". The delay will come as a big disappointment to Halo and Xbox fans - it was due to be the main launch title for the Xbox Series X.

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

Microsoft added that they needed some more time to finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever. Neither 343 Industries nor Microsoft have been more specific with a Halo Infinite release date, although Microsoft says there will be thousands of games to play from November when the Series X launches, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which arrives on 17th November.

You can find out more about the upcoming Xbox Series X console and it's launch titles over on our Xbox Series X specs, release date and news page.

