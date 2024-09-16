Sony's XM5 wireless headphones are great but their cheap five-star siblings have dropped to a new all-time low

The beauty of Sony's current offering in the wireless headphones space is that there is a pair for everyone and every budget.

Sure, if you want to go the flagship route with all the bells and whistles, you can go there with the fabulous WH-1000XM5. Not everybody, though, needs or necessarily wants to spend top dollar on a premium pair.

Which is where the Sony WH-CH520 come in. For an entry-level pair of headphones with an affordable price tag, they offer a serious bang for your buck; and they can be yours for the paltry sum of just £33.50 on Amazon – their lowest price yet, even lower than their Prime Day price from July. (You can also find the Sonys for a similar price over at John Lewis.)

We already thought these Sonys were among the best cheap wireless headphones money can buy, and gave them five-stars at their full price of £49. At this new low price, they are an absolute no-brainer.

Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £33.50 at Amazon (save £26.50)

Good cheap wireless headphones can be hard to find. But we have no hesitation in recommending the Sony WH-CH520: they are comfortable, boast a 50-hour battery life and offer a balanced and engaging sound. (Saving applies to black and beige pairs.) Five stars

Deal also available at John Lewis

The highlights of this particular pair include excellent levels of comfort, a surprisingly rugged design considering their price, around 50 hours of battery life and – most important of all – great audio.

With some poorer-performing cheap headphones, sound quality can take a major hit. This is what makes the WH-C520 so special. They made an immediate impact when they arrived in our test rooms and whether we were listening to bopping pop, rumbling 12-bar blues or high-energy metal, the WH-CH520 delivered a musical and entertaining sound that is a clear cut above most rivals. As we said in our review:

“You can’t really expect the Earth when you’re paying pennies less than £50 for a pair of headphones. What is remarkable about the Sony WH-CH520 is how little compromise they demand of you, both in terms of audio performance and ergonomics. They’re a little bit of a bargain.”

If you want a great-value pair of wireless headphones that won't hit your wallet hard, you’ll struggle to do better than the Sony WH-CH520 – especially for £33.50.

MORE:

Sony's next generation of LinkBuds wireless earbuds set to launch with two models

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

And the best Sony headphones around

MORE:

These are the best Prime Day 2024 headphone deals we have spotted

We rate the best Prime Day hi-fi deals currently available

Check out our picks of the best wireless earbuds