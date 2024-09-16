Sony's next generation of LinkBuds wireless earbuds set to launch with two models

Sony's much-lauded traditional wireless earbuds have been a hit with consumers and reviewers alike: the superb Sony WF-1000XM5 are our pick for the best premium earbuds, while the WF-C700N won our Product of the Year Award in the wireless headphones category thanks to their remarkable value and polished performance. For true wireless earbuds designs, Sony remains a dominant force – see its recent, five-star WF-C510 budget buds for proof.

Sony could be about to add to its roster with two new pairs of wireless earbuds. According to The Walkman Blog, Sony is set to launch two new iterations of its LinkBuds line: the LinkBuds Open and the LinkBuds Fit.

Original Sony LinkBuds with an 'open' ring driver design. (Image credit: Sony)

We imagine both pairs will likely incorporate elements of the original LinkBuds' design with the circular ring driver, though how the two models will differ from each other isn't yet clear, although a more sporty and fitness-focussed pair seems likely from the new names.

We are fans of the original Sony LinkBuds (WF-L900) – they are comfortable, light buds that offer a balanced, spacious sound. For those that don't like the more conventional eartip design that burrows into your ear, this open-style earbud design is a great alternative. It's a concept that is seeing greater traction too, especially with those with more active lifestyles. Sony doesn't have dedicated sports headphones, so a pair in the form of the new and popular open earbuds design (seen in Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds) with the company's signature sound would be very welcome to runners and ramblers alike.

When will we see these new LinkBuds hit the shelves? The Walkman Blog claims that the LinkBuds Fit's FCC short-term confidentiality ends on December 14th, but we could see an official debut before that date. Could both new sets arrive at the same time and in time for Christmas? It's not clear yet, but we will inform you when we receive more information.

