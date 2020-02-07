What Hi-Fi?'s Best of the Week: 7th February

This week on whathifi.com was as busy as ever, with a (rare) full house of five-star reviews complemented by stories on the latest industry news, and handfuls of useful features to boost your hi-fi and AV knowledge and help you get the most from your system.

Below are six great reads from the week, including a review of a pair of class-leading speakers, speculation over two new Apple products, and a shock announcement from Panasonic...

Folding iPhone and new Apple TV rumours

Apple has been granted a patent for a new hinge technology, as spied by MacRumours, suggesting the company could be exploring a foldable iPhone (or even iPad) design. The hinge design features movable flaps to help prevent the screen from being creased when folded, which has been an issue with some foldable phones such as Huawei's Mate X and Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Read in full: New patent suggests Apple is exploring a foldable iPhone

A new Apple TV media streamer could be on the way. References to new Apple TV hardware have been spotted by 9to5Mac in the tvOS 13.4 beta code, which was released earlier this week to developers. Could more powerful processing, HDR10+ and HDMI 2.1 be on the menu?

Read in full: New Apple TV streamer tipped in tvOS beta code

"Sophisticated" Triangle speakers reviewed

"It’s rare to find a pair of speakers at this price that sound so sophisticated, but these Triangles deliver refinement and detail in spades," we said of the Triangle Borea BR03 standmounts (pictured below) in our five-star review.

Are they speakers capable of worrying the current class-leaders? Most definitely.

Read in full: Triangle Borea BR03 review

(Image credit: Triangle)

Panasonic quits Aussie TV market

Panasonic has announced its withdrawal from the Australian TV market so it can 'focus on other established and emerging areas of the business'. According to the official statement (in full below, its decision 'will not affect any other products in our Home AV range or any other categories, which remain available in Australia in 2020 and beyond.'

Read in full: Panasonic exits Australian TV market

Your A-Z of Mini-LED TV technology

This week we've put our heads together to explain the who, what and why of a new panel technology that's emerging in the TV market. Mini-LED advances traditional LCD tech in an effort to deliver a wider contrast ratio and deeper blacks. It promises to be a premium offering – just like its OLED rival.

All LCD TVs use a backlight to provide the light source, and Mini-LED TVs are no different. So how is Mini-LED different?

Read in full: Mini-LED: everything you need to know

(Image credit: Melco)

Melco's marvellous music server tested

"The Melco N100 is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a high-quality streamer with storage built-in and already have a capable DAC. The company’s computer heritage shines through in the slick, fuss-free operation, making the N100 highly recommended," is our verdict of the five-star Melco N100 (pictured above).

Read in full: Melco N100 review

Best songs for testing speakers

We've put together a list of 10 songs (along with some extra suggestions) that we use to test every aspect of a pair of speakers' performance, from treble and bass quality to the way they handle rhythm and dynamics – featuring Radiohead, Spoon, The Sex Pistols and more. Why not give them a try this weekend?

Read in full: 10 of the best songs to test your speakers

