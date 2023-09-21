Vizio's new Dolby Atmos TVs are some of the cheapest QLEDs in town

Vizio has unveiled new Quantum and Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TVs in the US, and they're cheaper than you might expect.

The Quantum 4K QLED TV comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models while the Quantum Pro 4K QLED HDR TV will be available in 65 and 75-inch variants.

So far, only the 65-inch and 75-inch variants of the Quantum range have been released, we’ll update you when the Quantum Pro models and the 55-inch Quantum hit shelves.

The Quantum Smart TVs come packed with immersive sound capabilities including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio DTS:X, and Virtual X:S, as well as the ability to use the integrated soundbar menu to adjust settings.

Vizio’s Quantum and Quantum Pro support a variety of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. The Quantum models are said to produce 300 nits peak brightness, while the Quantum Pro is said to hit a peak of 1000+ nits.

In terms of connectivity, the Quantum TVs host a range of wireless options including Wi-Fi 6, Airplay 2, and Chromecast. They are compatible with Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, perfect for integrating into the rest of your home setup.

This launch coincides with Vizio’s rollout of its Football Kickoff collection for the 2023 pro and college season. This allows for home screen access to a range of streaming apps, perfect for viewing live sports along with hundreds of hours of free American football-themed programming in WatchFree+.

The 65 and 75-inch variants of Quantum TVs are available starting now, online and at major retailers in the US, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Amazon.

Full US pricing for Vizio Quantum and Quantum Pro TVs:

Quantum

• 55”: $399

• 65”: $499

• 75”: $699

Quantum Pro

• 65”: $699

• 75”: $999

We are waiting on confirmation of pricing for other regions outside of the US and will report back once we have the rundown.

