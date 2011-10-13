TVonics has enabled the delivery of internet content to two of its Freeview+ HD boxes.

The DTR HD500 and DTR Z500HD boxes can now connect to your network and stream live and on-demand internet content.

The first chance to enjoy the feature comes this Saturday at 7pm with the live broadcast of the WBO world light-heavyweight boxing fight between Nathan Cleverly and Tony Bellew.

The bill, which also features former Olympic medallist James DeGale, will be broadcast on Freeview channel 112.

You'll need to make a wired connection between your TVonics box and your network via the ethernet port, and make sure you have the latest software upgrade from the TVonics product support website.

The fight is free-to-view and comes direct from BoxNation channel, which is also available on channel 456 on Sky.

TVonics say that the port can also be used by catch-up TV services and for other internet broadcasts.

Other internet-enabled Freeview boxes can also potentially access the content, with TVonics saying it's the only company that can guarantee it will work reliably.

