TV deal of the day? 50-inch Samsung QLED drops under £400 at Amazon

Searching for an epic TV deal? You've just struck lucky because Samsung's 50-inch Q60A QLED TV is reduced from £549 to just £389 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a tasty 30 per cent discount on the official price.

We've not reviewed this 2021 model, but we're big fans of Samsung's QLED TVs. Slim bezels make the Q60A looks like a much pricier TV than it is, while features such HDR10+ support and Object Tracking Sound Lite belie the bargain price tag.

If you're in the mood to switch screens, this limited time time QLED TV deal could be just what you've been looking for...

Best Samsung QLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE50Q60A £549 £389 at Amazon (save £160) (opens in new tab)

The 50-inch model is one of Samsung's cheapest QLED TVs. It lacks some top tier features such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K@120Hz for gamers, but at this price, who's arguing?

The Q60A was Samsung's entry-level QLED TV in its 2021 range. (QLED is Samsung's rival to OLED technology, though it has since added QD-OLED to its stable.) It's available in more sizes than any of its other TVs: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. This deal is for the 50-inch model.

Of course, this being an entry-level model, it does mean some compromises. The big spec downgrade is to the HDMIs, as there are no HDMI 2.1 sockets here. That means there's no 4K@120Hz or VRR support, but ALLM and HDMI eARC do feature, and the Motion Xcelerator Turbo tech is designed to give a 120Hz-like experience despite the 60Hz panel. So while hardcore gamers would be better served elsewhere, casual gamers should be more than happy.

You also miss out on Samsung's One Connect box (which keeps the cables nice and tidy), the firm's Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Reflective Panel. Still, it's an awful lot of TV for just £389 (opens in new tab). And with a saving of £160, you could splash out on a nice soundbar or surround system to go with it.

MORE:

These are the best Samsung deals: QLED TVs, soundbars, headphones

Check out the best Samsung TVs

Here are the best TV deals