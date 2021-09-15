Today's PS5 software update brings 3D Audio to your TV speakers

Sony is bringing its 3D Audio to your simple, two-channel, built-in TV speakers today with its second major update to the PS5 software. The September system update includes M.2 SSD storage expansion and a host of social gaming feature additions too.

From an AV perspective, it's the 3D Audio that is by far and away the biggest addition and, once updated, you can enable it in the menus and then measure your room's acoustics using the DualSense controller. After that the PS5 will perform some clever DSP to virtualise height effects from your TV sound system.

Sony has introduced the feature after noticing the popularity of 3D Audio in the Pulse headset but how effective that's going to be when using TV speakers remains to be seen.

The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset itself also gets a software bump with access to an EQ system which includes a set of different sound profiles to choose from.

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

The other big change is the support for M.2 SSD storage expansion. These slimmer, high-speed modules can be installed on the both standard PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition console and can be used to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as media apps too. You can then play your games direct from them and switch between storage as needed.

You'll need to make sure your choice of M.2 SSD comes up to minimum standards and add some heat sinking hardware too. You can read detailed and fairly straightforward instructions on how to add an M.2 SSD to a PS5 console.

Outside of sound and storage, there are UX tweaks which allow players to customise the look and feel of the Control Center and Game Base. Different versions of the same game are now separated in the library. There's a resolution selector tool for game streaming and there are better ways to track trophies and achievements, and improved party control with online play.

Finally, there are refinements to the PS Remote Play App over mobile networks and more screensharing options from the PS App. You can take a look at the full details of the September PS5 software update on the PlayStation Blog.

