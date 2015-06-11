The Tivoli Model 10+ tabletop radio is now available from £99 (previously £149) and the Bluetooth-equipped Tivoli Music System Three+ dips below £200 at £199, a saving of £50.

There are further reductions on the PAL portable range of radios, which now comes in at £149 for the Tivoli PAL+ and PAL BT (down £30) while the PAL+ BT drops £20 to £179.

The biggest saving of all comes on the Tivoli Music System Two+ which drops by 50 per cent from £499 to £249.

And if you fancy a Tivoli Albergo+ Speaker, it's yours for a saving of £30 at £49.

