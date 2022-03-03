Tidal Connect arrives on select Moon streaming devices

Moon by Simaudio's streaming products have added a new string to their bow: Tidal Connect.

A firmware update rolling out now will add Tidal Connect to six Moon streaming devices via the company's proprietary MiND2 module (MOON Intelligent Network Device) – the ACE all-in-one music system, MiND 2 network player, 280D streaming DAC, 390 network player/preamplifier, 680D streaming DAC and 780D v2 streaming DAC.

The update means Tidal subscribers will be able to stream the service's catalogue to those compatible products directly from within the Tidal app – i.e. straight from the cloud, over wi-fi and in lossless audio quality. Tidal Connect is unique in that can carry hi-res Tidal Masters and Dolby Atmos streams, too.

Tidal Connect is an included feature for all Tidal subscribers. Not a member? The streaming service is currently offering new users a 30-day free trial of its top-tier Tidal HiFi Plus, which includes hi-res and Atmos streaming. You'll pay £19.99 ($19.99) a month after that, but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

Tidal Connect is now becoming a widely supported streaming feature, having previously come to streaming products by NAD, Naim, KEF, Bluesound, Dali, Cambridge Audio, McIntosh and more.

