This terrific budget headphones deal is the only one I’d snap up this Black Friday

Wireless earbuds may be all the rage and rightly so – the combination of form, convenience and the nifty features that you get with the best Sony, Bose and Apple buds are hugely appealing. But when it comes to pure sound quality, I find that nothing can quite beat a pair of great wired headphones.

If you, like me, prefer the solid reliability of wired cans and are looking for the best deal on some awesome headphones, you have to check out these 2023 Award-winning Røde NTH-100 over-ears, which have plunged in price to just £79 at Amazon. That's nearly half-price on a wired over-ears pair that will never run out of battery or have issues with Bluetooth pairing – you can simply plug these cans into your laptop, DAC or hi-fi system with no fuss. It's a pair that I've enjoyed using ever since we reviewed them, and is easily my pick of the lot for which headphones to buy this Black Friday.

We at What Hi-Fi? are big fans of wired headphones and we imagine plenty of you are, too, so if you're after a great affordable pair that will always do the job, this mighty Black Friday Røde deal with a 47% saving is one to consider.

RØDE NTH-100 was £149 now £79 at Amazon (save £70)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price. Now at nearly half-price, they're an unmissable deal.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

Australian-based Røde is more well-known for its work in the pro audio world, but it launched its first pair of consumer-friendly wired headphones this year, and what a success it's had. The NTH-100 impressed us so much with their outstanding value (at their original £149 price) that not only did it get a glowing five-star review, it also ran away with the coveted 2023 Product of the Year Award for the wired headphones category. Such high praise doesn't come easily.

The Røde NTH-100 are brilliant affordable cans that combine an analytical, revealing approach with a natural tone and balance, ample dynamics and an entertaining listen. This means they're just as good for content creators as they are for us music fans who simply want to enjoy their favourite playlists. I found the headphones' earpads to be roomy and comfortable for long listening sessions at home, and also appreciate the lengthy 2.4m cable that comes supplied in the box. That gives me plenty of flexibility to roam around whether the cans are plugged into my laptop or my hi-fi system. And I don't ever have to worry about Bluetooth pairing issues, connection dropouts or codec compatibility. Bonus.

While our other favourite budget wired cans, the Austrian Audio Hi-X15, offer a more dynamic presentation, I can see many preferring the Røde's exceptionally detailed and insightful way with voices, especially for this new low price.

The Rødes were already great value at full price, but this lowest-ever £79 price at Amazon is spectacular value. If you're after a great pair of wired cans on a budget (even just to have as a backup), this one is worth snapping up.

MORE:

The 7 very best Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals

Want a more high-end model? Why I'd take Focal's five-star headphones home in a heartbeat this Black Friday

Prefer wireless? The best-value Sony earbuds are 25% off thanks to a cracking Black Friday discount