Best wired headphones 2023

Best wired on-ear headphones under £100

Best wired on-ear headphones under £100 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Austrian Audio Hi-X15

Yet again, the Hi-X15 are the best affordable wired headphones for home use

Best wired on-ear headphones £100-£200

Best wired on-ear headphones £100-£200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Rode NTH-100

A comfortable fit paired with an eloquent, revealing sound make this a winning start for Rode headphones

Best wired on-ear headphones over £200

Best wired on-ear headphones over £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Grado SR325x

For another year, Grado's open-backed headphones are the ones to beat

Best wired in-ear headphones under £100

Best wired in-ear headphones under £100 What Hi-Fi Awards 2023

SoundMagic E11C

Once again the E11C are the best affordable in-ear wired headphones money can buy

Best wired in-ear headphones over £100

Best wired in-ear headphones over £100 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Shure Aonic 3

They're not the newest available, but the Shure Aonic 3 are still the best you'll get at this price

