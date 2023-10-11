Best wired headphones 2023

Austrian Audio Hi-X15
Yet again, the Hi-X15 are the best affordable wired headphones for home use
Rode NTH-100
A comfortable fit paired with an eloquent, revealing sound make this a winning start for Rode headphones
Grado SR325x
For another year, Grado's open-backed headphones are the ones to beat
SoundMagic E11C
Once again the E11C are the best affordable in-ear wired headphones money can buy
Shure Aonic 3
They're not the newest available, but the Shure Aonic 3 are still the best you'll get at this price
