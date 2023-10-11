Best Blu-ray players 2023

Best 4K Blu-ray player

Best 4K Blu-ray player What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Panasonic DP-UB820EB

Read the full review here

Panasonic’s 4K player is once again the best option

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test