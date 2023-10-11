Best projectors 2023

Best projector under £1250

Best projector under £1250 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

BenQ W1800

For yet another year the BenQ is the best affordable option

Best projector £1250-£2000

Best projector £1250-£2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Epson EH-TW7100

The EH-TW7100 is still the best projector you'll find at this price

Best projector £2000-£4000

Best projector £2000-£4000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Epson EH-TW9400

For yet another year Epson's powerful 4K projector takes the win

Best projector £4000-£10,000

Best projector £4000-£10,000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sony VPL-XW5000ES

Delivering gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures this Sony projector is an easy recommendation

Best projector over £10,000

Best projector over £10,000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sony VPL-XW7000ES

A dazzlingly bright and brilliant 4K projector

Best UST projector

Best UST projector What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Hisense PL1

Based on our testing, Hisense's latest UST projector blows the competition out of the water

