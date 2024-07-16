This five-star wireless speaker – with HDMI ARC and AirPlay 2 – is £50 off at Amazon

It's finally here! Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived, and it has brought with it a deal that we have been eagerly anticipating for a good while now. The Audio Pro C20 is a stunning five-star speaker that performs a quite astonishing number of duties to an exceptionally high standard, earning itself five stars when we tested it in April of this year.

The C20 started life at £450, but its first major deal takes that figure down to £400 at Amazon, a discount of £50 on any of the three colourways you might care to pick. Because we haven't really seen the C20 drop before, it is likely to spring back up in price once Prime Day finishes, so you will need to get your skates on to take advantage of this very attractive discount.

Best Audio Pro C20 wireless speaker deal

Audio Pro C20 was £450 now £400 at Amazon (save £50)

Being a Bluetooth speaker is just one of the many, many things the superb Audio Pro C20 can do. Wireless streaming, AirPlay 2, a built-in phono stage, HDMI connectivity, Google Cast, optical, RCA line in, a sub out, the list just goes on and on. Oh, and it sounds stunning, too, with space, detail and spirit aplenty.

Five stars.

Like tomato ketchup or a decent pair of jeans, the Audio Pro C20 is stunningly versatile. In almost any situation and put up to practically any task, it has the capacity to cope, boasting a superb range of connectivity options alongside a raft of features and so many use cases that you could go a very long time before you had to buy another piece of hi-fi kit again.

Want a makeshift soundbar? The C20 has an HDMI ARC for connecting it to your TV and a sub-out for adding a subwoofer into the mix. Need to get your vinyl firing? The C20 comes equipped with a moving-magnet phono stage for your turntable. An optical input takes care of digital sources, while an RCA line-in can handle both video and audio signals. You can use the C20 as a standalone wireless speaker (and a very good one, at that), with AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and even Audio Pro multi-room making wireless streaming an absolute breeze.

Best of all, it has the sonic capabilities to match its superb versatility. As we state in our review, the Audio Pro packs your music "with detail and texture", with an authentic bass that "sounds natural and rounded rather than bloated or overpowering". To its credit, the C20 "avoids ever sounding separated or detached, creating a very cohesive and together sound, no matter how busy things get in a mix." Cracking stuff.

This C20 deal has us excited, as it's one of the first drops we have witnessed on one of our favourite speakers of the year so far. Head over to Amazon if you're interested.

