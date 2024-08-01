This outstanding Pro-Ject turntable is our Product of the Year – and it's now £50 off

The quite brilliant Pro-Ject Debut Pro currently stands proud as our Product of the Year within our ever-competitive "best turntables" category, making it a smart buy even at full price.

If you're going to be super smart, you won't have to pay that full figure if you want to get your hands on what we think is the finest turntable between £500-£750. Courtesy of a £50 reduction at Sevenoaks, the Pro-Ject Debut has dropped from £699 to £649, a healthy discount on a current What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Best Pro-Ject Debut Pro turntable deal

Pro-Ject Debut Pro was £699 now £649 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

£50 off an Award-winning turntable isn't to be taken lightly. We've been deeply impressed by the Pro-Ject Debut Pro; it feels as though Pro-Ject has taken all of its expertise and experience in making turntables and condensed it into something outstanding, creating a player that knocks you out with its clarity, precision and finesse.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The Debut Pro is one of the finest turntables Pro-Ject has made in a long time, and possibly the finest deck to ever come out of the Debut line. Considering the original Pro-Ject Debut "debuted" in the late 1990s, those are quite the accolades.

Designed to commemorate the company's 30th anniversary, the Debut Pro oozes class and sophistication, and while some turntables can feel either too basic or too ornate, the Pro strikes a balance which beautifully blends aesthetics and functionality.

The mid-range deck is supplied with the Pro-Ject Pick It Pro moving magnet cartridge, a development of Ortofon’s long-running 2M Red, albeit with a focus on producing a punchier, livelier sound. There’s also the standard choice of 33⅓ or 45 RPM speeds via the provided toggle switch at the player's front, with support for 78 RPM if you fit the supplied adaptor.

To hear the Debut Pro is to believe. If you're someone who craves detail, accuracy and precision you'll fall in love with Pro-Ject's Award-winner faster than you fell for your high school crush. Tracks benefit from the deck's detailed, crisp presentation, but there's plenty of emotional and textural understanding to convey the emotional weight behind your favourite tracks.

In this area of the mid-market, we can't think of anything that tops the Debut Pro for sound. Do yourself a favour and check it out at Sevenoaks.

