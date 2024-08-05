Hi-fi deal alert! Our favourite Pro-Ject turntable is now £100 off – grab it before it's gone

The Pro-Ject Debut Pro isn't just any turntable. It's a two-time Award-winning turntable that not only knocked the iconic Rega Planar 3 off its pedestal but also holds the prestigious Product of the Year gong for our ever-competitive "best turntables" category. And now it's £100 off.

While it was great value at its £699 launch price, this new deal sees the Debut Pro's price drop down to £599 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Amazon – which is fantastic value for such a talented deck. We've seen this deal go down to £649 before, but it's never plunged to this lowest-ever price, until now. If you're after a turntable that sounds sophisticated and detailed but won't worry about your bank balance too much, this terrific Pro-Ject deal is one worth considering while stocks last.

Best Pro-Ject Debut Pro turntable deal

Pro-Ject Debut Pro was £699 now £599 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

£100 off this Award-winning turntable isn't to be taken lightly. We've been deeply impressed by the Pro-Ject Debut Pro – it feels as though Pro-Ject has taken all of its expertise and experience in making turntables and condensed it into something outstanding, creating a player that knocks you out with its clarity, precision and finesse.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The Debut Pro is one of the finest turntables Pro-Ject has made, and possibly the finest deck to ever come out of the Debut line. Considering the original Pro-Ject Debut "debuted" in the late 1990s, those are quite the accolades.

Designed to commemorate the brand's 30th anniversary, the Debut Pro oozes class and sophistication, and while some turntables can feel either too basic or too ornate, the Pro strikes a balance which beautifully blends aesthetics and functionality.

The mid-range deck is supplied with the Pro-Ject Pick It Pro moving magnet cartridge, a development of Ortofon’s long-running 2M Red, albeit with a focus on producing a punchier, livelier sound. There’s also the standard choice of 33⅓ or 45 RPM speeds via the electronic toggle switch at the player's front, with support for 78 RPM records if you fit the supplied adaptor.

If you're someone who craves detail, accuracy and precision you'll fall in love with Pro-Ject's Award-winner faster than you fell for your high school crush. Tracks benefit from the deck's detailed, crisp presentation, but there's plenty of emotional and textural understanding to convey the emotional weight behind your favourite tracks. We loved its performance at £699, making it even better value than before at its new knockdown price. While an updated, refined Pro-Ject Debut Pro B (with balanced output connection) is now available, this outgoing Award-winner still feels special – so it's worth capitalising on this terrific deal.

