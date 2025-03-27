Pro-Ject's fully automatic, plug-and-play turntable aims to make vinyl replay even more user-friendly

Pro-Ject has been evolving its various affordable turntable ranges of late, and the one in focus this time is its fully automatic Automat range. The new Automat A1.2 features automatic operation, an upgraded platter and drive system, a new cartridge and a new white finish for the UK market.

The automatic system in the Automat A1.2 is hand-made in Germany by an established and experienced manufacturer of automatic turntables, with the final assembly taking place in Pro-Ject's Czech Republic factory.

"The thoughtful engineering extends to the A1.2’s fully mechanical operation, eliminating motors or electrical components on the tonearm. By eschewing these potential sources of interference, unwanted resonance is avoided, and once a record is playing, the mechanicals disengage entirely, preserving playback quality," says Pro-Ject.

The aim is to make using turntables as easy and as fuss-free as possible; while Pro-Ject already has good form in this area with many of its affordable turntables (such as the Award-winning budget Primary E), the automatic element means you can go even more 'hands-free' when playing records.

Simply press the start button on the A1.2 and the tonearm will lift and set itself in the starting groove of the record, and then automatically lift and go back to its armrest at the end of a record. Magic.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Replacing the original A1 model, the Automat A1.2 features a new die-cast aluminium platter that benefits from precise CNC machining compared with the stamped platter of the outgoing A1 model.

As before, the belt-driven Automat A1.2 features a built-in switchable phono stage for greater flexibility in how the turntable is partnered in your system, and there is electronic speed switching for 33⅓ and 45rpm records.

The included cartridge is the Pick-it MM E, and with the tracking force and anti-skating already set up correctly from the factory, you don't have to make any adjustments – simply put on a record and press play (or 'start' in this case).

A heavy wooden plinth and silicone-damped feet ensure resonances and external vibrations are kept to a minimum. The 8.3-in tonearm is an 'ultra-light-mass' aluminium design and features a completely redesigned headshell reinforced with carbon fibre to keep things stable, rigid and lightweight.

The Automat A1.2 is available to buy in black or white finishes, priced at £469 / €499.

