This mega £300 saving on five-star Cambridge Audio Evo hi-fi system won't be bettered on Prime Day

Looking for a neat, all-in-one streaming system that also looks good in your home? The Cambridge Audio Evo 75 definitely caught our eye with its good looks and impressed us even more with great sound and even greater versatility, quickly becoming a five-star favourite.

Originally tested at £1799, the unit's RRP has now been slashed by a sizable £300, with the just-add-speakers Evo 75 now available for just £1499 at Richer Sounds. That's a pretty great deal in our books. In fact, just last week we saw the same saving applied to its older sibling, the Evo 150 (down from £2299 to £1999 at Richer), and in the natural way of sibling relationships, the Evo 75 has followed suit.

While Amazon Prime Day is just about to hit its stride, we tend to find the bigger and better hi-fi deals landing at dedicated audio retailers, with the £300 saving on both Evo models proof that it's always worth keeping an eye on the best hi-fi deals around during this summer sales period, especially those not on Amazon.

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 was £1799 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

A talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity, the Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds exciting. Partner it with a good pair of speakers and you've got an excellent, modern streaming system – and at even better value with this deal.

At the heart of the Evo 75 lies Cambridge Audio's bespoke StreamMagic platform, which opens up a portal to all the popular streaming services using the accompanying app. AirPlay 2, Chromecast and aptX HD Bluetooth are also on board, as is DLAN compatibility so you can stream hi-res files from your digital music library from a laptop, NAS or music server.

While not as fully furnished as the bigger brother Evo 150 (which packs in an MM phono stage, balanced XLR and a second pair of speaker terminals), the Evo 75 still offers ample analogue and digital connections to plug in a CD player or a turntable with a phono stage already built in. You can give your TV sound an almighty boost thanks to the HDMI ARC input, too.

The large full-colour display and swappable wooden side panels show off Evo 75's classy mix of modern and timeless retro design, while the 75-watt of power per channel delivers plenty of wallop alongside dynamic prowess, punctual rhythms and insightful detail resolution.

We said in our review: "There are now many streaming hi-fi products that sound great, look superb or are pleasant to use, but not many manage to nail all three as convincingly as the Cambridge Audio Evo 75." Marrying ultimate convenience with great performance is no mean feat, and it's worth serious consideration at this excellent deal price.

