The 8 very best Black Friday headphones deals live right now

Black Friday may not be here... yet. But the Black Friday headphones deals certainly are, as the annual shopping event continues to kick off earlier and earlier each year. So whether you're after a pair of wireless noise-cancelling over-ears or AirPods-style true wireless earbuds (or AirPods themselves!), now is as good a time to buy as any – especially as there are currently huge (and in some cases, unprecedented) discounts on several five-star and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning pairs.

You'll find a hoard of hugely discounted pairs on our best Black Friday headphones deals page, but here is our pick of the very best eight deals – because why scroll and scroll (and scroll) when you don't have to. Our educated picks (we review hundreds of headphones every year so you can trust us) cover some of the world's most reputable headphones brands (including Sony, Apple, JBL and Sennheiser) and start from just £39 thanks to Black Friday discounts.

Happy shopping!

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £159 at Currys (save £91)

These superb Sony wireless noise-cancellers may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4 (below), but they're still excellent buys – especially for their much cheaper price. The best of their kind you can buy under £200. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £249 at Amazon (save £81)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Now with a tasty £81 saving. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-CH710N £130 Sony WH-CH710N £130 £69 at John Lewis (save £61)

Can't afford the premium Sonys above? Then how about these midrange Sony wireless noise-cancellers instead? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we did like for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life. A very safe buy at this price, we'd say.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 £79 at Amazon (save £89)

The best true wireless earbuds you can buy under £100. They offer a combination of features (including noise-cancelling) and sound quality that is unique at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £39 at Amazon (save £21)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard.

AKG Y500 Wireless £129 AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £79 at Three (save £50)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A great deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

AirPods Pro £249 AirPods Pro £249 £185 at Amazon (save £65)

Under review, we called Apple's premium earbuds "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Not the very best-sounding out there, but extremely appealing for Apple users Four stars

JBL Tune 125TWS £89 JBL Tune 125TWS £89 £39 at Currys (save £50)

Got a tight budget? We think the JBL Tune 125TWS are worth a punt at this price. They boast eight hours of battery life, a mic for taking hands-free calls and support for the Siri, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby voice assistants. At better than half price, they're pretty tempting.

