You can get the Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar system for just £579 with this astonishing cashback deal

Once in a blue moon, a deal comes along that's so good it shocks even a grizzled old deal-hunter like me. This is one of those deals.

The Samsung HW-Q990D, a complete Dolby Atmos soundbar package, which we reviewed at £1699 and on which we have just bestowed a What Hi-Fi? Award, can currently be yours for just £579 via Richer Sounds.

Now, to be totally transparent, getting that price does involve claiming cashback from Samsung. The price you pay upfront is £979 but, once you have bought the system, you can then place a cashback claim directly with Samsung.

Richer Sounds says this cashback amount is £400, hence the £579 price it and we are quoting, but Samsung's T&Cs suggest the cashback amount on this specific item is in fact £500, potentially dropping the final price you pay to just £479. That is, frankly, astonishing.

For what it's worth, you can buy the Q990D elsewhere and still claim the cashback from Samsung (the full list of qualifying retailers is also in the Samsung T&Cs), but Richer Sounds is already offering the best price, so that's where I would buy it from.

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 now £579 at Richer Sounds (save £1120) via cashback

Our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbar system, the Samsung HW-Q990D is what our expert reviews team called "a hugely compelling package overall" thanks to its big, immersive and three-dimensional sound. It's not only a superb choice for movie enthusiasts but also gamers courtesy of its twin 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs. Getting this price involves claiming cashback. You pay £979 upfront, then put in a cashback claim for £400 (maybe even £500) with Samsung. T&Cs here.

The HW-Q990D is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars out there, and for good reason. This 11.1.4-channel behemoth delivers a truly immersive audio experience that very few soundbar packages can match. In our review, we praise its large, immersive and three-dimensional soundfield, as well as its dynamic, weighty and detailed presentation.

One of the standout features of the Q990D is its upgraded HDMI connectivity. With two HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, it's a dream come true for gamers looking to maximise their next-gen console setups. The system also supports the latest audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ensuring you are covered no matter what you're watching.

But it's not just about the specification – the Q990D delivers where it counts. Its room-filling sound places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision, creating a truly cinematic experience in your living room. Whether you are watching the latest blockbuster or enjoying your favourite music, the Q990D brings energy and life to your audio.

