Sony Prime Day deal: save £171 on a talented Dolby Atmos soundbar

With multiple sellers for the same products, Amazon can be a tricky place to shop. Head to the wrong one and you'll pay £599 for the Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Head to the right page and it'll cost you just £479 in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

This soundbar and sub combo is a 3.1ch device that uses some clever Sony DSP algorithms to offer virtual 7.1.2 surround sound and make use of any Dolby Atmos or DTS:X source material you might have.

The Sony HT-ZF9 normally comes in at £650 but it's available with this Prime Day discount until Tuesday 22nd June, so now could be a good time to think about upgrading your TV speakers.

Best Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deal

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £479 at Amazon

This Atmos soundbar will generate sonic fireworks without decimating the bank account. Besides 7.1.2 virtual surround sound and Dolby Atmos support, you also get HDMI connectivity and wireless streaming over Bluetooth or wi-fi.View Deal

While true Atmos soundbars involve upward-firing drivers for the added height effects, the Sony HT-ZF9 offers an effective and far cheaper alternative. In our review, we felt there was a good sense of height effects compared to other similarly priced soundbars and a tonal balance that is surprisingly well handled.

It's Chromecast-enabled and features two HDMI inputs, plus USB and 3.5mm slots, and Bluetooth for music streaming. It's also 4K and Dolby Vision HDR compatible, so you’ll be able to plug in your Blu-ray player without any major problems.

If you're looking for a new, affordable soundbar with the added attraction of Dolby Atmos, then this Sony model ticks all the boxes.

