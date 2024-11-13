The price of Samsung's Award-winning soundbar package has plummeted thanks to this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is just over two weeks away, and the AV deals are already flying in. While we've seen hundreds of pounds slashed from a range of five-star OLED TVs, this deal on an Award-winning Samsung soundbar package might be one of the best offers we've seen thus far.

We called the Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless surround speakers and subwoofer a "hugely compelling package overall" thanks to its excellent sound quality and impressive delivery of immersive Dolby Atmos effects; though, we had some reservations regarding the price.

Thankfully, this deal negates our concerns regarding the expense of this system, as you can currently save an outstanding £700 at John Lewis. This drops the price of this package down to just £999, which is a pretty good deal for an 11.1.4 system if you ask us.

It's worth noting that it's slightly cheaper at Amazon, where you can find it for £975. However, at the time of writing, there are only two in stock at this price – so you'll need to be quick.

Samsung HW-Q990D £1699 £999 at John Lewis (save £700)

Our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbar system, the Samsung HW-Q990D is what our expert reviews team called "a hugely compelling package overall" thanks to its big, immersive and three-dimensional sound. It's not only a superb choice for movie enthusiasts but also gamers courtesy of its twin 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs.

What Hi-Fi? Award-winner

The HW-Q990D is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars out there, and for good reason. This 11.1.4-channel behemoth delivers a truly immersive audio experience that very few soundbar packages can match. In our review, we praise its large, immersive and three-dimensional soundfield, as well as its dynamic, weighty and detailed presentation.

One of the standout features of the Q990D is its upgraded HDMI connectivity. With two HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, it's a dream come true for gamers looking to maximise their next-gen console setups. The system also supports the latest audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ensuring you are covered no matter what you're watching.

But it's not just about the specification – the Q990D delivers where it counts. Its room-filling sound places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision, creating a truly cinematic experience in your living room. Whether you are watching the latest blockbuster or enjoying your favourite music, the Q990D brings energy and life to your audio.

