The budget-friendly five-star music streamer is even cheaper with this Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a five-star high-res music streaming device, then look no further than the Bluesound Node. It's not the newest model on the market but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the best ways to stream all your music to an existing stereo or to your powered speakers.

Thanks to a Black Friday deal, specialist audio and home cinema retailer Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is now selling the Bluesound Node (2021) for £349. This is a £200 discount and represents fantastic value for money. With deals like this, there's no better time to upgrade your home audio setup.

We don’t give out 5-star ratings without good reason but the Bluesound Node (2021) is most definitely worthy of it. When giving our verdict, we described it as "one of the most appealing ways to add network streaming to your hi-fi system on a budget”.

This streamer delivers music full of energy yet subtle in the low-level dynamics. Piano notes are precise and plotted in a soundstage that’s not short of space and breadth.

The BluOS Controller app for iOS, Android, or Mac or PCs, makes it easier than ever to stream your music to your hi-fi system. Compatibility and inboard integration extend to hundreds of internet radio stations and premium music services like Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, and Spotify.

If you’d like to explore other options, then head over to our best music streamers buying guide for options based on features and price. But we think this is a solid bet for anyone looking for a serious hi-fi streamer.